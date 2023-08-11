Road construction on Illinois 2 in South Beloit to start August 14

DIXON, Ill. — Weather permitting, construction on Illinois 2 (Blackhawk Boulevard) in South Beloit will start on Monday, August 14.

The work zone is from the Wisconsin state line to the railroad crossing south of Illinois 75 (Gardner Street.)

Work includes milling and resurfacing the road.

There will be sporadic lane closures throughout the duration of the project, which is scheduled to finish by September 1.

Motorists can expect delays and should consider the use of alternative routes.

