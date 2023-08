ROCKFORD, Ill. — Starting on Wednesday, there will be a road closure in Rockford.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be replacing a sanitary sewer manhole.

The closure is expected to finish end of day on Friday, September 8, 2023.

There will be traffic control for the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use precaution when navigating work zones.

For more questions about the project you can contact the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority by calling 815-387-7600.