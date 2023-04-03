Road closure, new construction starts on Charles Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If a route you normally take is through Charles Street, you may want to reconsider that route the next time you are in the midst of your morning rush. Construction begins on Charles Street on Monday, April 3rd, with the road set to close until early August.
"It's needed some investment for a long time. I think when we're all said and done, I think our bike [and] pedestrian community is going to be happy, certainly, the people that drive this road in their cars are going to be much happier that they don't have to dodge potholes," Kyle Saunders, Director of Public Works for City of Rockford said.
"Obviously, it's going to be a lot easier for us to maintain this road for the next 50 years. So we're just really happy again for what this means for Rockford."
Construction will take place from 28th Street to Parkside Drive in Rockford. Suggested detours include Alpine Road, State Street, or Broadway.
The $5.5 million project will include a new storm sewer, an off-road multi-use path for both pedestrians and cyclists, new traffic signals, and new concrete curbs and gutters. The improvements will not resurface the road, but completely replace the existing road.
"We'll make sure that the residents that need to get to their homes can get to their homes," Saunders said.
"We'll have to maintain garbage collection and mail service. Obviously, construction is a very inconvenient process. The the benefit here is closing that down tight allows us to build this and complete this project in one construction season."
With the construction zone being so close to East High School, Alpine Road, and Forest City Church; the closure could impact a lot of people. The road will reopen in early August, with construction still continuing at throughout the months following that reopen.