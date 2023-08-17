Road closure for the reconstruction of Charles Street in Rockford pushed back until September 18

ROCKFORD, Ill. — As of August 17, the City of Rockford Public Works along with the contractor is continuing with the reconstruction work of Charles Street.

The project limits from 28th Street to Parkside are closed to traffic.

All side streets are closed to access on Charles Street.

This closure will remain in place until September 18.

The reopening of the road has been pushed back from its original date due to "unforeseen utility relocation delays."

All side road concrete and curb work has been completed.

The contractor is working on driveway approaches and the sidewalk.

Traffic controls and detour routes will be in place to redirect traffic around the closure area.

As for local residents, they will have full access to their homes and mail service, deliveries, trash pickup, and emergency services will not be impacted.

However, during pavement operations, residents' access may be directly impacted and notice will be provided through the city inspector or contractor representative before work begins.

This project consists of new concrete pavement, curb and gutter, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, a new multi-use path on the south side of Charles Street, and new sidewalks on the north side of the roadway.