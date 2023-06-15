RMTD unveils first fully-electric powered buses

ROCKFORD — A local public transportation provider is expanding its fleet of carbon-efficient buses with new technology not yet used for public transit in the Stateline.
The Rockford Mass Transit Authority unveiled their first six fully-electric powered buses at an event at the Downtown Transfer Center on Thursday.
The new vehicles will act to "phase out" diesel-fueled buses that RMTD bought in 2007. The new buses will hit the roads as soon as next week, but officials say they will gradually transition from the older buses to the new battery-powered ones.
New battery chargers are also coming with the new electric buses, which are able to fully charge a single bus from a drained battery in around 3.5 hours.
RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe says the six new buses will reduce the transit district's carbon emissions by 4,500 metric tons on an annual basis.
"That's an important piece of this," Stubbe says. "The investment in this technology is an investment in our community and improving our quality of life by addressing those environmental concerns."
According to the EPA, that level of reduction is equivalent to removing more than 442,000 gallons of diesel as well as the amount of carbon absorbed by nearly 4,400 acres of forest in the U.S. annually.
Orlando Toatley, Marketing and Communications Specialist at RMTD, says these new vehicles represent the next step in the pursuit of a completely low- or no-emission fleet of buses in the Forest City.
"We are getting a step ahead. We are moving with the times with more cleaner and viable energy and vehicles that will be here for a longer time," Toatley says. "A lot of vehicles, whether you're driving your car or driving a regular truck, they are moving towards more electric, because information tells us that we need to start creating a cleaner environment."
Vehicle manufacturers are moving more towards electric vehicle production because of increased popularity among consumers for many reasons, including low carbon emissions and a long-run economic savings.
In 2022, RMTD developed a "Climate Action Plan," setting milestones in the authority's long-term plan of zero-carbon emissions. RMTD has already brought 15 hybrid buses into service, including some with a "switch" which can be used to flip between battery and diesel power while in service to better serve specific parts of the community, including schools and health care centers.
But, as Toatley explains, the shift to electric buses in Rockford's public transportation will not happen overnight.
"It's going to be a slower transition, because we have over 80 vehicles in our fleet, both paratransit and fixed route," Toatley says. "We're going to take a little bit of time, we're not just going to hop them off the road, because we are still learning these vehicles. We are still understanding what they can and cannot do, charge and things of that nature."
RMTD's goal, as established in their 2022 plan, is to have a fully-electric fleet of buses for all routes by 2036.
With additional funding from the Federal Transit Administration, seven more carbon-efficient vehicles are scheduled to be added to RMTD's fleet by the end of 2023.