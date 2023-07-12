 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rivets lose series opener against Kalamazoo

  • 0

The Rivets dropped game one of their four game series against the Growlers on Wednesday with a 4-1 loss. The two teams will start up a double header at 11:05 AM on Thursday. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you