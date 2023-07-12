The Rivets dropped game one of their four game series against the Growlers on Wednesday with a 4-1 loss. The two teams will start up a double header at 11:05 AM on Thursday.
Rivets lose series opener against Kalamazoo
Eric Graver
Sports Director
