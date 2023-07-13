 Skip to main content
Rivets drop game two of double-header against Kalamazoo, announce 2023 Northwoods League All-Stars

LOVES PARK (WREX) - The Rivets dropped game two of their double-header against Kalamazoo on Thursday. Rockford was able to grab an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was all Kalamazoo from there. The Growlers scored 7 runs in the second and third innings and held on to win it 12-7. 

The Rivets also announced their All-Stars for the 2023 campaign. Tony Lindwedel, Nick DeMarco, Braden Duhon and Nick Vollmert all made the team. The four Rivets will head to Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City for the July 25th game. 

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com