Riverside Ice Arena will reopen after equipment funding approval

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Park District recently announced its plan to repair a crucial piece of technology tp keep the Riverside Ice Arena Open.
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the main chiller compressor which keeps the ice solid went out. The equipment was deemed a total loss with a back up temporary compressor in use to keep the ice frozen. The temporary compressor was originally used as a support piece of equipment for the main chiller compressor, with it not having enough power to sustain the ice.
The Belvidere Park District held an emergency board meeting on Tuesday, February 7 to decide on funding to replace the compressor. The total cost to replace is $53,000, with $23,000 for installation and $30,000 for the actual device.
Had the board not voted yes on the funding, the ice arena would’ve closed for the rest of the season. Riverside Ice Arena is to stay open starting on Monday, February 13, 2023. No preplanned events open to the public were canceled as a result of the ice compressor being replaced.