Rivers in Illinois may see improvements from FY2024 budget

Congresspersons Eric Sorensen (D-17) and Darin LaHood (R-16) both support the $75 million dollars allotted in the US FY2024 budget. This is the House Energy and Appropriations Bill, which will help infrastructure in Illinois rivers and the Mississippi River which upgrade navigation.
Congressman Sorensen said, "This historic investment in Illinois' waterway infrastructure will help our state's agriculture and economy boom like never before, solidifying our region as a leader in producing the corn and soybeans that feed the world. I'm urging the House and Senate to swiftly pass the bill with this critical funding to support our farmers and working families across Central and Northwestern Illinois.”
And Congressman LaHood said, “In central and northwestern Illinois, the inland water waterway system and locks and dams infrastructure are vital to the economic and environmental sustainability of our communities. Inclusion of our funding request for the Upper Mississippi River and Illinois Waterway in the FY24 House Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill is a win for Illinois, especially in our rural and downstate communities. I am proud to continue our strong, bipartisan support for these important Illinois resources.”
The $75 million will support the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP). NESP is a long-term project which is made to help restore the ecology of the Upper Mississippi River System and improve its navigation.
Specifically, it will create less likelihood for traffic delays with new locks, which will make agricultural exports more efficient.
The bill is going to the House after it goes to the Appropriations Committee for its final vote.