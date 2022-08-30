River Bluff CNAs could be in line for a pay raise

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Workers at River Bluff could say a $2.50 per hour raise soon.
The Winnebago County Board is considering the raise to make River Bluff more competitive with other nearby homes.
Currently, CNAs make $15.50 an hour, with the raise taking them up to $18 an hour.
Winnebago County Board Member Jean Crosby says the raise is necessary to keep River Bluff properly staffed.
"This nursing home has not had an increase in literally decades, and as I said, if we're going to have a functioning world-class rehab and retirement center, then we have to be able to staff it," Crosby said.
The county believes the raise would cost $32,500 a year.