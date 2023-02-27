Risk of floods in Freeport following 1.5 inches of rain

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Illinois... Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green Counties. .Rainfall that occurred Monday and snow melt will cause river levels to continue to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issuedTuesday morning at 1000 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY EVENING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 3.5 feet. - Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 6.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.9 feet on 07/26/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 12 am... Location stage stage stage/time Wed Thu Fri Sat Brodhead 5.0 4.5 3.45 9 pm 2/27 6.0 5.8 4.9 3.9 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Brodhead 3.45 9 pm 2/27 1.94 6.00 6 pm 3/01 &&