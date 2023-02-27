Risk of floods in Freeport following 1.5 inches of rain

FREEPORT — The Pecatonica River currently has a higher water level than normal following the recent rain.
The city says the level could rise to 13 feet by tomorrow morning.
Freeport's Fire Marshal, Hillary Broshous, says they are continuing to monitor the levels and their best piece of advice to the residents is to stay away from all flood waters.
"We'll advise people don't go near flood waters, don't drive thru flood waters," said Broshous. "6 inches of water can knock you down if it's moving so don't go in the flood waters."
Broshous also said keeping your basement safe is especially important as water levels rise.
Although flooding has occured in Freeport in the past, the city is contiuing to monitor levels at this time and how fast they are rising.
"Yesterday it was at 9 feet and then today I think it's projected to get up to 12 feet so that's a pretty big rise within only a couple hours," said Kevyn Sutter, Freeport's Director of Communications. "We're making sure that we monitor those flood levels and that we're ready to go if flooding does occur."
Scott Lincoln, a Senior Hydrologist at the National Weather Service Chicago, said its being caused by the recent rain and the time of year. He also said the problem is going to stick around.
"So for at least a few of the points we have high water conditions being forecasted basically as far out as we issue river forecasts and that's about 7 days so some of the places are going to crest here 2-3-4 days and then water levels will be slow to fall after that," said Lincoln.
The river water levels are expected to stay above normal throughout the week.