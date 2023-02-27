Risk of floods in Freeport following 1.5 inches of rain

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Rainfall that occurred Monday and snow melt will cause river levels
to continue to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issuedTuesday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 3.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 6.0 feet early Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 07/26/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Wed  Thu  Fri  Sat
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   3.45  9 pm 2/27   6.0  5.8  4.9  3.9

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        3.45  9 pm 2/27         1.94       6.00  6 pm 3/01


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Risk of floods in Freeport following 1.5 inches of rain

  • Updated
  • 0
CITY OF FREEPORT

FREEPORT — The Pecatonica River currently has a higher water level than normal following the recent rain. 

The city says the level could rise to 13 feet by tomorrow morning.

Freeport's Fire Marshal, Hillary Broshous, says they are continuing to monitor the levels and their best piece of advice to the residents is to stay away from all flood waters. 

"We'll advise people don't go near flood waters, don't drive thru flood waters," said Broshous. "6 inches of water can knock you down if it's moving so don't go in the flood waters." 

Broshous also said keeping your basement safe is especially important as water levels rise. 

Although flooding has occured in Freeport in the past, the city is contiuing to monitor levels at this time and how fast they are rising.

"Yesterday it was at 9 feet and then today I think it's projected to get up to 12 feet so that's a pretty big rise within only a couple hours," said Kevyn Sutter, Freeport's Director of Communications. "We're making sure that we monitor those flood levels and that we're ready to go if flooding does occur."

Scott Lincoln, a Senior Hydrologist at the National Weather Service Chicago, said its being caused by the recent rain and the time of year. He also said the problem is going to stick around.

"So for at least a few of the points we have high water conditions being forecasted basically as far out as we issue river forecasts and that's about 7 days so some of the places are going to crest here 2-3-4 days and then water levels will be slow to fall after that," said Lincoln. 

The river water levels are expected to stay above normal throughout the week.

