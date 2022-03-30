Rising rents are increasing demand for homebuying

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On a nationwide scale, house prices and rents have been on the rise and don’t seem to be slowing down. Here’s what we are seeing in the Stateline.
The Rockford Area Realtors are reporting to have sold 29% more homes in February than they did in February 2021.
Across Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties, 325 homes were sold - 74 more than last February.
Although the housing market in our region is trending in the right direction, there are concerns about low inventory.
13 News spoke with a single mom who needs more space for her family. As a first-time homebuyer, she says she is tired of paying high rent.
"If I had brought a house 10 years ago with the knowledge and the confidence that I have now, I probably would be done paying my house off now,” said Jonique Churchill. “As I go back and just add up the amount that I've paid in rent to a landlord.”
As economic and worldly events leave consumers hesitant about purchasing their home, realtors are still encouraging future owners to shop around.
"You don't necessarily need to have, you know, 20% down payment to purchase. There are various programs out here that can assist you with that,” Dawn Davis-Brown, Realtor. “There are grant programs that can assist you."