Rising Concerns With Victory Sports Complex Could Soon End

LOVES PARK (WREX) - For the past decade, Victory Sports Complex has hosted indoor soccer tournaments but that's not all they've held in their facility.
According to businesses and residents in the area, Victory has held large scale parties, concerts, and rodeos causing major noise disturbances and parking concerns.
While the issue has persisted for almost a decade, Loves Park city leaders are taking the first steps to make changes to the Victory Sports Complex on Alpine Road.
Before a full council vote later this month, city leaders unanimously decided to approve the first reading of an ordinance for a special use permit.
The special use permit comes with conditions:
-The permit could be revoked with complaints from next door business owners or local authorities.
-Specifically no banquets, concerts, parties, or other non related sports activities can be held.
-Overflow parking will only be permitted with written consent from businesses or land owners.
For the full ordinance details check the city's agenda at: https://cityoflovespark.com/minutes-agendas/city-council/
We'll be sure to update you when city leaders have their next meeting on the permit.