Rip current a concern this holiday weekend along the east coast, What this means for millions of those traveling to the beach

THE WEATHER CHANNEL - Beach days like this on the Florida Panhandle look like there are no risks. But the bottom line is there are always risks in these waters. And in fact, today there's a yellow flag warning, a medium risk, which means people need to stay aware of the dangers out there. So beach patrol here in Destin, they're going person by person, group by group, reminding people of the dangers even on days like this.

And, of course, on those red flag days, when it's not just dangerous but illegal to go in the waters looking at the risks. By the numbers so far, this year, 25 people have died because of rip currents here on the Florida coast. Across the United States, 55, which means 45% of the people who have died in rip currents have happened in the state of Florida.

So as you're planning your vacations, that's by no means a way to discourage you from doing that, because why wouldn't you want to come here? It's part of paradise. But knowing the risks and knowing what to do if you find yourself in a rip current and also listening to Beach Patrol is a critical part of coming to this beautiful natural resource that we call our coastal waters a stunning place to be, but also it can be a dangerous place to be.