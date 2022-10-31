 Skip to main content
Ring Video Doorbell Program now offered as county-wide initiative

RING DOOR BELL

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) – After overwhelming interest in the first round of the Ring Video Doorbell Program, a second round of registration is now open and available to all residents of Winnebago County.

Beginning November 1, 2022 any citizen residing in the County of Winnebago who meets the eligibility requirements is welcome to sign up for the agreement and receive a free video doorbell.

If a resident previously registered, there is no need to sign up again. Individuals that applied in the first round but did not qualify at the time will be served first.

The remaining video doorbells will be available on a limited first-come, first-served basis.

The doorbell registration comes with a free Neighbors by Ring app, which allows users to discuss crime and public safety issues and share videos on the platform.

Doorbell recipients must also agree to share their recorded video footage with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Eligibility:

 Must be the homeowner of the address provided

 Must live in Winnebago County

 Must be a single-family home/condo (no multi-family units)

 Must have a smartphone or tablet and internet service

