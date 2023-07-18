Ride safety is a top priority for the Boone County Fair preparing to open next month

BELVIDERE — The Boone County Fair Association asks visitors to keep safety as a top priority after learning a 10-year-old was thrown off a ride in Antioch, Illinois.

The boy was attending the Taste of Summer Festival in Antioch on Sunday afternoon when he was thrown from the Moby Dick ride.

To prevent this from happening at the Boone County Fair, carnival and ride provider Skinner Amusements is taking every precaution to ensure child safety.

According to Renate Skinner, the company test and operate each ride before the fair opens to the public. In addition to these steps, Skinners also get inspection and approval from the Department of Labor.

Safety tips include checking a rider's seat belt is secure and meeting height and weight requirements. Skinner says if you aren't comfortable riding, it might be best to sit out.

"It's not a good idea to force somebody to ride that doesn't want to ride because that person might panic and try to get out,” said Skinner.

Skinner also asks visitors to pay attention to the instructions given by ride operators.

"Pay attention to what the operator tells you. On our Ferris Wheel, signs are posted all saying don't rock the seats. Follow their instructions because they have been with that ride,” said Skinner.

Tom Ratcliffe, Boone County Fair Association, Advertising Director, asks parents to be a part of the solution to keeping kids safe.

"Parents need to take an active role in that. Maybe let the child watch the ride before letting them go on it. The kid can know what the ride does, then if he's scared of the ride, don't put them on it,” said Ratcliffe.

The Boone County Fair opens on Tuesday, August 8th. The Boone County Fairgrounds address is 8847 il-76, Belvidere, il 61008.

For more information on the lineup of events and itineraries, visit the Boone County Fair Association website.