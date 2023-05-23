'Ride along experience' with EMS workers ahead of EMS Week

FREEPORT (WREX) — May 21 through 27 marks National EMS Week this year, celebrating EMS Practitioners and those who respond to dangerous emergency calls to save lives. 13 WREX got an inside look at a day in the life of an EMS worker.
"My mom was sick when I was young and I saw how the paramedics treated her, and how subsequently they were nice to me, and how they made an impact on her life," Freeport EMS Paramedic/Firefighter Kevin Meads said.
"I wanted to do the same for somebody when I was a kid. I wanted to be able to treat somebody's mom nice and take care of them, because those paramedics took care of my mom and were nice to me."
Since Meads was young, he dreamed of helping others and becoming an EMS worker. He joined the force in 2011 when he was only 16 years old, and has served with the City Of Freeport since 2019.
Freeport, credits their new technology, with their improved response times. From call to arrival, the average response time from 2022 was two minutes and 45 seconds, when their overall goal is to arrive on scene within four minutes.
"Technology has come a long way. "The monitors we have nowadays do the same EKGs you can do at the hospital," the EMS Coordinator for Freeport, Adam Holtz said.
"We can transmit to the hospital for heart attacks before we ever get there. So they have a leg up. We have machines that do CPR for us, which takes place of two guys because you got to alternate."
Averaging nearly 20 to 30 calls a day, Meads recalls his most exhilarating yet rewarding call.
"We had a gentleman down at Krape Park fall off of the top of a cliff and into the water," Meads said.
"We treated him for his injuries, and brought him here, it was a great team effort."