Richard L. Wooten found guilty on multiple sexual assault and battery counts

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announces that a jury found Richard L. Wooten guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and one count of aggravated battery.

On June 22, 2022, Rockford City Police officers responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue after receiving a report of an unconscious, badly beaten woman lying on a mattress in the alley.

The woman was taken to Swedish American Hospital to be treated for multiple facial and head injuries including a brain bleed.

Emergency surgery removed part of the woman’s skull to alleviate swelling.

She was then put into a medically induced coma where she remained for several weeks while she recovered.

A sexual assault kit was also completed on the victim at the hospital.

The sexual assault kit, Wooten’s DNA, and swabs of the blood on Wooten’s shirt were sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Results showed the sexual assault kit DNA was Richard Wooten’s.

The swabs from Wooten’s shirt were also positive for blood consistent with that of the female victim.

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony; the offense is punishable by 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In this case, the Aggravated Battery Charge is a Class 3 Felony that is punishable by an extended sentence of 2 to 10 years.

Wooten is scheduled for a status hearing at 11:15 a.m. on September 15 in front of Judge Wilt in Courtroom 478 of the Winnebago County Courthouse.