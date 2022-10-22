RFD: Multiple overnight fires at apartment complex intentionally set

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department says multiple fires at an apartment complex early Saturday morning were intentionally set.
Fire officials say crews were first called to a possible apartment fire in the 2300 block of Canary Dr. at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
First responders found a fire burning on the outside third floor balcony. The building, according to RFD, is a three-story, 12-family apartment.
Firefighters immediately began fighting the fire and evacuating people out of the building.
Shortly after, a second fire was reported at the apartment building next door in the 2200 block of Canary Dr. As more crews got to the scene, they found that multiple fires had been set in the two separate buildings.
According to RFD, "several" fires were started on the 3rd floor of the second building and were quickly put out as firefighters evacuated the building. No one was hurt from either apartment building.
Investigators say the fires were determined to be "incendiary" in nature, but the investigation remains open and ongoing. Damage caused by the fires is estimated at $6,000.
RFD encourages that anyone with information about the fires should contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or RFD's non-emergency number at (779) 348-7171.