Rev your engines; it's Drive Electric Week

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Region 1 Planning Council hosted an electric vehicle car show in downtown Belvidere on Tuesday.
It's a part of Drive Electric Week: a week full of in-person and virtual events designed to engage the community and provide information on the latest in electric vehicle technology.
One organizer says this is a unique way of getting information to the public.
"This is our second annual drive electric week. It's part of a national movement to encourage people to drive electric and this our own spin on it," said Region 1 Representative Gabrielle Gamily.
Thursday's event will be a panel discussion from experts. It's held at Veterans Memorial Hall beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Region 1 Planning Council will then end the week at Rockford City Market.