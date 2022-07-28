 Skip to main content
Rev your engines; it's Drive Electric Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Cruise Night

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Region 1 Planning Council hosted an electric vehicle car show in downtown Belvidere on Tuesday.

It's a part of Drive Electric Week: a week full of in-person and virtual events designed to engage the community and provide information on the latest in electric vehicle technology.

One organizer says this is a unique way of getting information to the public.

"This is our second annual drive electric week. It's part of a national movement to encourage people to drive electric and this our own spin on it," said Region 1 Representative Gabrielle Gamily.

Thursday's event will be a panel discussion from experts. It's held at Veterans Memorial Hall beginning at 8:30 a.m. 

Region 1 Planning Council will then end the week at Rockford City Market. 

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

