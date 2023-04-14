'Restore the Apollo' GoFundMe online fundraiser aims to revive the theatre

BELVIDERE — A GoFundMe fundraising webpage has been posted on behalf of the Martinez family, the owners of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere that was hit by a tornado on March 31.
As the tornado blew through Belvidere and collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theatre onto concertgoers watching Morbid Angel, a heavy metal group, one man died and 48 others were treated at various hospitals.
In the wake of the incident, many victims spoke out, including an area father and son who were later reunited by first responders after being separated by rubble.
Maria Martinez, the fundraiser's organizer, writes that private donors have stepped up wanting to donate, but, "Our first and foremost concerns and thoughts are with the victims of the tornado... we have been hesitant to set up this fund as we do not want to deter or distract attention, help, and support from the individuals affected by last week's tragedy."
The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $250,000 to restore the Apollo, as Martinez states that insurance coverage payouts do not meet the full financial cost to rebuild.
"We are committed to bringing back this beloved historical landmark and any money donated to this fund will go towards the theater's restoration and the staff members while the Apollo is being [rebuilt]," writes Martinez.
Almost $2,000 has been raised by 29 donations in the first day of the fundraiser.
"Bringing the Apollo to life, back in 1997, took so much sacrifice from our family that watching this has been devastating," writes Martinez, "But our biggest aspiration is to bring back the camaraderie that the Apollo brought to Belvidere. Since 2001, the Apollo has brought diversity to the town by being the chosen place for people to celebrate special occasions and watch their favorite bands perform."
