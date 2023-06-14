"Responding To Survivors With Physical And Intellectual Disabilities" training held in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — A free educational training on responding to people with disabilities impacted by violence was held in Belvidere Wednesday. This was held by the 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council.
The goal of the event was to educate community service providers with how best to respond to those with disabilities when violence does occur.
The coordinator of the event said this type of training is important to make sure all people are cared for properly.
"The belief that anybody can interact with a survivor or a person that needs services and so if we work together and each understand how we can assist in the system that people get a better response instead of us just working independently or in silos," Nicole Ticknor said.
Experts say it is estimated that 70% of people with a disability experience a form of domestic violence.