Residents without home after fire at Mary Hosmer Apartments, Freeport Fire Department says

FREEPORT — Freeport Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at Mary Hosmer Apartments at 601 N. Walnut Avenue on Tuesday, June 20th.
Just before 6 a.m., crews found a fire on the 12th floor near the garbage chute with heavy smoke in the hallway.
Crews worked to evacuate all residents from the 12th floor and residents above the fire floor, all while extinguishing the fire.
Additional shifts were called in for help. No firefighters were injured during the incident.
Two residents were transported to the hospital.
All residents of the 9 apartments on the 12th floor were temporarily displaced due to the fire and were assisted by the Red Cross.
Damage to the 12th floor is expected to be more than $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.