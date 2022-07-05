Residential fire results in garage damage

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On July 4 around 11:54 p.m., Rockford fire units were called to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Rose Avenue.
When the first engine arrived on scene, they saw a two-story residence with flames coming through the garage door panels.
Firefighters used an attack line to quickly extinguish the fire inside the garage after crews were able to open the garage door panels from outside.
Fire damage was limited to the garage, but smoke damage extended into the residence.
During the incident, fire crews rescued a dog from a kennel within the garage.
Eight to ten other canines were safely sheltered in place inside the structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were suffered.