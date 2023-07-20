Representative Vella Chief House Sponsor of a new law expanding renter protection  

ROCKFORD - It was announced that 68th District state representative Dave Vella was the Chief House Sponsor of a bill expanding protection for renters.
Last month, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 1741, requiring landlords to provide tenants with a receipt of property damage within 30 days of their departure.
Before the passage of that bill, Illinois landlords only had to do this if the building contained more than five apartments.Now that it has been passed and signed, Representative Vella is very passionate about the law and how it prevents landlords from taking advantage of tenants.