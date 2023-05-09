Report shows the high rate of complaints coming from buyers of sick puppies

ROCKFORD — The Humane Society of the United States conducted a 15-year report that looked at 8,000 complaints from the buyers of sick pups. The dogs were bought from pet stores, breeders and middleman dealers, with the highest complaints in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio and Missouri.
The sick puppies are often diagnosed with canine distemper or parvovirus, hernias or even heart disease. Consumers are mostly concerned with the misleading marketing that can lead to these purchases, when sellers look to cut on cost by skipping out on veterinary check ups and shots.
The Humane Society encourages those looking to get a puppy to consider adopting a pet from a rescue or shelter, rather than from a dealer online or a pet store. The Humane Society also offers additional information on how to find a responsible breeder.
In the state of Illinois, buyers have 21 days to notify a seller of an issue and are entitles to a refund or exchange, and there are other exception when the dog dies, or one year if the dog has congenital defects.
A puppy buyer complaint form is available on the Humane Society's website.