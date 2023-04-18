REPORT: Local grocery store chain to be sold to Midwest buyer

ILLINOIS — One of the most prominent grocery store chains in the Stateline will reportedly have new owners soon.
A report from Winsight Grocery Business says Sullivans Foods will be bought by Coborn's.
Coborn's is based in Minnesota and has stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Michigan and now Illinois.
Sullivans has 11 locations in the state, many of them in the Stateline area. The locations closest to our area include Freeport, Lena, Mt Morris, Stockton and Winnebago.
The report says the sale will be done sometime next month.