...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Report: Illinois railroad inspections find almost 11% less violations than 42 years ago

Railroad Crossing

CHICAGO — The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) released its annual reports on incidents involving hazardous materials (hazmat) on Illinois railroads. 

Of the 8,549 rail cars inspected in 2022, the ICC found violations in just 1.3% of all inspections.

When inspections first started in 1981, violations were at 12%.

“The disaster in East Palestine has rightfully turned attention to our nation’s rail safety efforts. Our hazardous materials report is an important resource for understanding the kinds of incidents that occur on Illinois railways and helps the Commission to inform its ongoing safety measures,” said ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.

“Investigating these incidents when they occur is critical, but the goal of routine inspections is ultimately to minimize and prevent these disasters from occurring in the first place.”

To aid in preventing hazmat disasters, ICC inspectors run frequent field checks to assess signals, track structure, operating practices, and hazardous materials transported by rail.

ICC inspector personnel focus on railroad mainline tracks, rail yards, and the industrial facilities of shippers and receivers of hazardous materials.

If any violations or defects are found, regardless of how severe they are, they must be corrected to prevent serious incidents from occurring.

In addition to inspections, the ICC's Hazardous Materials Safety Program includes technical assistance, escort of nuclear materials, and education activities.

In order to keep communities safe in the event of a derailment, ICC works with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to provide technical aid to local emergency responders and investigate the cause of hazmat incidents.

Three categories of information contained in the report have been added by the ICC's Railroad Safety Section to make the report more useful.

These include the type of equipment involved, date of incident, and the amount of hazardous material released in the accident. 

"Amount released" and "amount detected" are two different terms:

  • "Amount released" into the environment is far more critical
  • "Amount involved" is simply the amount of commodity

To read the report on accidents and incidents involving hazardous materials on railroads in Illinois, visit the ICC's website.

