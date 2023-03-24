Report: Illinois railroad inspections find almost 11% less violations than 42 years ago

CHICAGO — The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) released its annual reports on incidents involving hazardous materials (hazmat) on Illinois railroads.
Of the 8,549 rail cars inspected in 2022, the ICC found violations in just 1.3% of all inspections.
When inspections first started in 1981, violations were at 12%.
“The disaster in East Palestine has rightfully turned attention to our nation’s rail safety efforts. Our hazardous materials report is an important resource for understanding the kinds of incidents that occur on Illinois railways and helps the Commission to inform its ongoing safety measures,” said ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.
“Investigating these incidents when they occur is critical, but the goal of routine inspections is ultimately to minimize and prevent these disasters from occurring in the first place.”
To aid in preventing hazmat disasters, ICC inspectors run frequent field checks to assess signals, track structure, operating practices, and hazardous materials transported by rail.
ICC inspector personnel focus on railroad mainline tracks, rail yards, and the industrial facilities of shippers and receivers of hazardous materials.
If any violations or defects are found, regardless of how severe they are, they must be corrected to prevent serious incidents from occurring.
In addition to inspections, the ICC's Hazardous Materials Safety Program includes technical assistance, escort of nuclear materials, and education activities.
In order to keep communities safe in the event of a derailment, ICC works with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to provide technical aid to local emergency responders and investigate the cause of hazmat incidents.
Three categories of information contained in the report have been added by the ICC's Railroad Safety Section to make the report more useful.
These include the type of equipment involved, date of incident, and the amount of hazardous material released in the accident.
"Amount released" and "amount detected" are two different terms:
- "Amount released" into the environment is far more critical
- "Amount involved" is simply the amount of commodity
To read the report on accidents and incidents involving hazardous materials on railroads in Illinois, visit the ICC's website.