REPORT: Governor's office expected to announce electric vehicle deal the day Stellantis announced Belvidere plant would go idle

BELVIDERE (WREX) — One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere's assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, we're learning more about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company.
The local United Autoworkers Union (1286) announced in a letter today that they had a meeting with Pritzker's team to discuss negotiations with Stellantis after the company announced the plant would go idle.
Pritzker announced in the meeting that he had a conference call scheduled at 10:30 a.m. last Friday to "land the plane" on a deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis said during the meeting that the plant would be going idle for at least six months starting in February with all hourly and salary workers receiving WARN notices.
The governor said the announcement was unexpected, but doubled down on pursuing a future electric vehicle deal with the company for Belvidere.
Pritzker placed some level of blame at the federal level, criticizing republicans for stalling the Build Back Better plan which gave out major incentives that could have been used to attract Stellantis.
He said in the letter that the Charger and Challenger could have gone to Belvidere if the funding passed sooner. However, Canada enticed the company with large amounts of money to take production north while the bill was held up in Washington D.C.
The letter ends by saying there will also be a federal push to get product to the Belvidere plant.