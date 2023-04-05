Report finds kids under 5 not eating enough fruits and veggies

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 7 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time     Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0     8.75 9 am 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.1

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton             8.76 4 am 4/05        0.15        9.20 7 pm 4/11


&&

Report finds kids under 5 not eating enough fruits and veggies

  • Updated
  • 0
fruits and vegetables generic

Are your kids eating fruits and veggies daily?

According to the CDC, many children between the ages of one and five are not.

However, they are regularly drinking sugar-sweetened beverages.

“So the CDC report that children age one to five don’t eat enough fruits and veggies was not necessarily surprising to me just with patterns I see talking with families in clinic every day,” said Jennifer Hyland, RD, pediatric registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Jennifer Hyland, RD, pediatric registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic Children’s speaks about kids not being exposed to healthy food choices.

Hyland said there are a couple of reasons why kids may not be eating as many fruits and vegetables as they should.

One factor could be their own parents aren’t eating them regularly, so the child isn’t exposed to them.

Another is the child wasn’t introduced to them at a young enough age, so it doesn’t taste as appealing.

And finally, fresh food availability could also pose a challenge for some communities.

Hyland said it’s very important for a child to eat fruits and vegetables to help with their health and development.

“If they’re not eating fruits and vegetables, they’re not getting the fiber intake that they need and kids and adults alike don’t get enough fiber. Fiber is going to help regulate the blood sugar, help with hunger and satiety, help with bowel movement patterns, so fiber is really important,” she emphasized. “Also, just simply vitamins and minerals, also micronutrients, like zinc and other things are going to be in fruits and vegetables, so what they’re missing out on is a problem.”

Jennifer Hyland, RD, pediatric registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic Children’s speaks about kids not having fresh food available to them.

Hyland suggests introducing fruits and vegetables at an early age.

She also recommends letting kids pick what they want to try and to avoid lecturing about them about how healthy a food is, otherwise a child may assume it’s not tasty.