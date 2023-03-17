Report: Extreme shortage of rental homes in Illinois for low income families

ROCKFORD -- A new report released today by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) and Housing Action Illinois, finds a national shortage of 7.3 million affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renter households.
Based on data from 2021, there are only 34 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households in Illinois.
Extremely low-income households have incomes at or below 30% of the area median family income.
In the Chicago area, in 2022, this was an annual income at or below $31,250 for a family of four or $21,900 for a single person. Income levels in other parts of the state are generally somewhat lower than this.
In Illinois, there are 443,746 extremely low-income renter households, but only 150,392 affordable rental homes available to them, resulting in a shortage of 293,354 affordable and available rental homes.
“Federal budget cuts would deeply exacerbate this problem,” stated Bob Palmer, Policy Director for Housing Action Illinois.
“We need our federal legislators to champion sustained, robust investments to fund more Housing Choice Vouchers and increase resources for other federal programs that help people afford the rent.”
The new Gap report finds that the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by significant rent increases, drastically impacted the supply of affordable and available rental homes, nationally, in recent years.
While rental inflation has cooled going into 2023, extremely low-income renters will continue to face significant barriers to finding and maintaining affordable housing, as their incomes are insufficient to cover even modest rental prices.