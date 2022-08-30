Report: Bears stadium announcement could be 'before end of calendar year'

The Bears might be moving sooner than expected.
Bears could announce new stadium plans "before the end of the calendar year" according to Chicago Tribune reporter Bard Biggs.
Last September the Bears organization purchased the rights to Arlington Park for just less than $200 million, making their plan for their news stadium very clear.
Follow the the rest of the story on NBC https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/report-bears-stadium-announcement-could-be-end-calendar-year
“There’s nothing else like it in Chicagoland,” President Ted Phillips said back in January. “So the opportunities — you know, we haven’t even begun to envision what it could be. But we’re hopeful, if we close, that we’ll be moving forward with turning it into a wonderful destination site.
“Again, the timing of it we don’t know because we haven’t even closed on the land. [If] we don’t close on the land, then all that vision won’t come to fruition. But we’re excited it could be an entertainment destination with multiple facets to it that I think could really help put Arlington Heights on the map as a destination spot.”
The organization intends to close on the land near the start of 2023, which is likely part of what Biggs referred to as the announcement to come before the end of the calendar year.