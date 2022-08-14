Repairs to Lincoln Highway in Lee County to begin Monday

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — Construction along a busy roadway through northern Illinois is scheduled to begin this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says road work on Illinois Rt. 38 between Dixon and Franklin Grove across rural Lee County will begin Monday, Aug. 15.
Workers will be patching and repairing the roadway along the nearly four-mile stretch between Robbins Rd. east of Dixon and Daysville Rd. near Franklin Grove.
During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane, controlled by flaggers. IDOT expects work to be completed, weather permitting, by Friday, Sept. 2.
Drivers taking the Lincoln Highway through Lee County should expect delays and allow for extra time to get through the area. IDOT asks driver to consider routes, if possible, to avoid the work area.
Those going through the work zone should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the area, IDOT says. Drivers should obey the posted speed limits, not use mobile devices, and watch for active workers and equipment.