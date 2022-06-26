Repairs to Bypass 20 bridge in Stephenson County to begin Monday

FREEPORT (WREX) — A busy highway through Stephenson County will see some construction beginning this week.
Work on the eastbound Bypass 20 bridge over the Jane Addams Trail northwest of Freeport will begin Monday, June 27.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says workers will repair the bridge joints on the outside lane of the bridge, located about 2.5 miles east of Ayp Rd.
Construction on the bridge should be completed by Friday, July 1, IDOT says.
Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time for trips through that area during the construction project. IDOT says drivers should consider alternate routes to combat increased traffic in the work zone.
Officials urge drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, not to use mobile devices while driving, and be alert for workers and equipment.