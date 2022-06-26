 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Repairs to Bypass 20 bridge in Stephenson County to begin Monday

  • 0
Road-Construction-OTS

FREEPORT (WREX) — A busy highway through Stephenson County will see some construction beginning this week.

Work on the eastbound Bypass 20 bridge over the Jane Addams Trail northwest of Freeport will begin Monday, June 27.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says workers will repair the bridge joints on the outside lane of the bridge, located about 2.5 miles east of Ayp Rd.

Construction on the bridge should be completed by Friday, July 1, IDOT says.

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time for trips through that area during the construction project. IDOT says drivers should consider alternate routes to combat increased traffic in the work zone.

Officials urge drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, not to use mobile devices while driving, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you