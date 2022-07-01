Repairs on eastbound U.S. 20 Freeport Bypass bridge begin July 5

STEPHENSON COUNTY -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that, weather permitting, repairs on an eastbound U.S. 20 Freeport Bypass bridge in Stephenson County will begin Tuesday, July 5.
The bridge crosses the Jane Addams Trail about 2.5 miles east of Ayp Road.
Work will repair the bridge joints in the eastbound inside lane.
Repairs are expected to be complete by July 8.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time to go through through this area.
Use of alternate routes should be considered.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, not use mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.