Rep. Underwood visits DeKalb Airport, Celebrates over $1M in federal funds

DeKalb (WREX) -- Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) visited DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport to celebrate $1,125,000 in federal funding, which Underwood secured for the airport.
This funding will be used to replace the airport’s perimeter fencing, the first phase of a security upgrade that is critical to maintaining the airport as a regional economic development engine.
DeKalb Airport has helped attract several large employers to the region, and the enhanced perimeter fencing, will maintain and grow the airport as an economic development asset.
The fencing, which will greatly improve security, is a requirement for the airport to reach a higher FAA status and service larger jet aircraft.
This new market for the airport will strengthen its financial position as arrivals and departures increase.
At the same time, the upgraded status will help the region attract new types of businesses seeking an airport with the capacity for larger aircrafts.