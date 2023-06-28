Rep. Maurice West holds Town Hall for 67th District

ROCKFORD, Ill. — State Representative Maurice West held a 67th District legislative update for community members on Wednesday.
The town hall, hosted by West Gateway Coalition discussed West's victories from the 2023 spring legislative session.
Some of those victories talked about was writing 50 bills and getting eight of those to Governor Pritzker's desk.
The bills awaiting to be signed:
- HB1197 Charitable Organization Audit Threshold
- HB1633 Native American History
- HB2471 Healthy School Meals For All
- HB2898 For Profit Map Grant
- SB90 Racism-Free Schools
- SB1446 Dress Code Policy
- SB2034 Zachary's Parent Protection Act
- SB2390 Combat Teacher Shortage
Among the bills, Rep. West said he brought in nearly $30 Million for the 67th District. Of that money, $4 million is going into a workforce equity grant, $8.4 million for capital improvements and $7.5 million for home modification grant program.
After the presentation, Rep. West took questions from community members on what he is doing for the 67th district.
Rep. West says 2 more town halls will be taking place in Cherry Valley and Loves Park in the coming months. The events are free to come to and encouraged to attend.