Rep. LaHood visits Northern Illinois Food Bank

ROCKFORD — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-16) paid a visit to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
LaHood, who serves the 16th district of Illinois, stopped by to get insight on what the Winnebago County community has at their finger tips and how the operation works.
"I'm really proud to be here in Rockford at the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Winnebago market," said LaHood. "Unfortunately, hunger continues to be a major problem in our country here in Northern Illinois, and so to be here at the food bank to see the volunteers and see the great work that goes on here across the district is great."
The Farm Bill is up for reauthorization this year which helps the agriculture community but also food programs that deal with nutrition across the country.
LaHood hopes that the farm bill can be reauthorized in a bipartisan manner by the end of the year to help support farmers but food programs alike.
"Hopefully, we can do that in a bipartisan way, by the end of this year, and continue to help support programs that help feed people that help with nutrition and help people that are less fortunate," said LaHood.