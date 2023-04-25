 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb
and Kane Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Rep. Brad Fritts, recognizes first of many Dixon businesses

DIXON (WREX) — Just three months into his term, and sitting as the youngest member in the General Assembly, State Representative Bradley Fritts, has started highlighting a different business in Dixon each month. His first stop, 'Distinctive Gardens', who specializes in landscaping, greenery, and flowering. In choosing a new business each month, he is recognizing the work the businesses do for the community. 

"What I'm trying to do here is to honor our small businesses," Illinois State Representative, Brad Fritts said.

"I want to meet them and understand kind of what their needs are from a statewide perspective."

Some achievements that Fritts highlighted, includes the work 'Distinctive Gardens' has put into donating and creating wreaths to help local Boys Scouts troops raise money, plus, taking part in beautifying city streets. 

"Often we give we give tax breaks, incentives; we really fire up new businesses that comes into the area," Fritts said.

"I think what we often forget is the businesses that have been here a while who sponsored activities."

Representative Fritts, recently visited the business to tour the site, and communicate with employees and the owners.

"Our creativity is our selling point with what we do in plant and in landscaping, and in container gardens," the owner of 'Distinctive Gardens, Bud LeFevre said.

"It's great, you know, with all this stuff over the last four years with our new business model changing online with curbside and delivery, it's good to get some recognition"

"He absolutely deserves it," employee Rayce Yohn said. 

"He puts his heart and soul into this place, we all have pitched in a little bit. I think it's good, really recognizing the things that we bring to the community."

Fritts encourages his constituents to nominate businesses that they believe have made a positive impact in the community. 

