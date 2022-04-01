Remembering Mark Ricotta: Saying goodbye to a man connecting the world through music

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mark Ricotta always loved music.
Every record he put on did more than just play a tune.
When 13 news spoke to him in April 2021, Ricotta says music transported him to a new world where he could leave his troubles behind.
"I find that it gives me solace, peace and serenity," Ricotta said.
"To go into that realm of music and fantasize that I am performing and it takes me out of the true reality for a while and that, for me, is kind of therapeutic."
Ricotta was presented the Inspiring 815 award last year for his work to connect people not just in our community but around the country who share in his love of music.
Six years ago, he created the Rockford Vinyl and Music News Facebook page.
As it stands today, nearly 6,000 people have joined this group, sharing, commenting on and enjoying various pictures and post of the music world past and present.
"I want to bring people together to help them connected and find more love for each other and I can't think of a better interconnect than music," Ricotta said.
As the page grew rapidly, Ricotta decided to bring on some help, asking some people who became prominent and active on the page to be tabbed as administrators.
One of those admins is Melissa Smiley.
"He (Mark) would describe or give a review of a song or an album in such depth with his description, it was almost like you could hear it yourself," Smiley said.
"He never took full credit for anything. Even when we've complimented him he says 'oh I couldn't do it without you.' He was just that kind of guy."
This Facebook page became near vital for Ricotta as the main way to connect with people.
Over the years, his mobility became limited as he worked through a lung cancer diagnosis.
When he first got the news, doctors told him he had a 40% chance of making it to the end of the year.
That was 12 years ago.
However, Ricotta finally lost his fight on January 8, 2022.
His younger brother Dave was right by his side until the final minute.
"We were watching the James Taylor & Carole King concert. I was sitting with him on the couch holding his hand. Just a few minutes after he passed, You've Got a Friend came on. It just so surreal," Dave Ricotta said.
"After he passed, I felt like there was a big hole in me because I loved him so much and I know he loved me so much."
Dave has always looked back fondly on how he and his brother grew up in Rockford.
Mark's love of music, his desire to connect, the success he had with his Facebook page, and most of all his resilience in the face of cancer.
"He was always involved with different bands from Rockford. He interviewed Cheap Trick a couple times which was a big cool thing," Dave Ricotta said.
"I saw someone who was a fighter and fought to the end. He was in the present living. Trying to get the most out of every day."
Mark always looked at the positive in the world, it's what Dave thinks will be his brother's lasting impact on the world.
"I was sitting in the chair next to him about a half hour before he passed and he picked up his phone. He scrolled and he looked at something, tapped it, put it down and then he passed," Dave Ricotta said.
"I picked up the phone to see what the last post was that he saw. It said I pray the world finds God again."
"I do feel he's at peace. I just wait to see him when we get together again."
Mark was 62 years old when he died.
If you want to see our original Inspiring 815 segment on Mark, click here.
If you'd like to check out the Rockford Vinyl and Music News Facebook page, click here.