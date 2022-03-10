Remembering Mark Ricotta: Inspiring 815 winner passes away at 62

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are saddened to share a member of the Inspiring 815 family has passed away.
Mark Ricotta was presented the Inspiring 815 award in April of 2021, for his love of music and desire to connect not just our community, but the entire country.
Six years ago, Mark started the Rockford Vinyl and Music News Facebook page.
As of today, nearly 6,000 people are a part of the group from all over the U.S.
When we spoke to Mark last year, he said he saw no better way to connect people than with music.
"Our team comes together everyday, comes together out of love for the group and love of bringing people together," Ricotta said.
Ricotta's desire to connect with others was sparked 12 years ago after being diagnosed with throat cancer.
At that time, doctors told him he had just a 40% chance to make it to the end of the year.
Mark proved them wrong.
13 News found out about Ricotta's death via a post in the Rockford Vinyl and Music News Facebook page.
Ricotta died on January 8, 2022.
He was 62 years old.
