...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88
corridor, to 4 to 7 inches closer to the Wisconsin border.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel
difficult, particularly this afternoon through 11 PM this
evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour this afternoon through early this evening. The
expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling
hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Remaining safe in the event of flooding

Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states

Nurse Katie Leonard, left, assists Scott Mathers, right, as they rescue Mathers' mother, Patsy Costello, 88, after being trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, California, on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

 Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP

ROCKFORD — As Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues, remaining safe throughout flooding continues to be important.

There are several types of floods, including flash and river floods. 

The National Weather Service said just inches of water building up can bring scary situations. 

"The presence of flowing water is particularly dangerous. Six inches is enough to basically get to the bottom of most vehicles and about a foot of flowing water is usually enough to float most vehicles and by the time we're looking at two feet, even SUVs and those Pickups can be floated and moved substantial distances," said Lee Carlaw, National Weather Service Chicago Meteorologist.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues through tomorrow. 

