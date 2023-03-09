Remaining safe in the event of flooding

ROCKFORD — As Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues, remaining safe throughout flooding continues to be important.
There are several types of floods, including flash and river floods.
The National Weather Service said just inches of water building up can bring scary situations.
"The presence of flowing water is particularly dangerous. Six inches is enough to basically get to the bottom of most vehicles and about a foot of flowing water is usually enough to float most vehicles and by the time we're looking at two feet, even SUVs and those Pickups can be floated and moved substantial distances," said Lee Carlaw, National Weather Service Chicago Meteorologist.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues through tomorrow.