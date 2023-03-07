Remaining safe in the event of a tornado

ROCKFORD — Tornadoes can happen at any point throughout the year and with varying levels of severity.
The National Weather Service said preparations should depend on the level of the incoming tornado.
"For the environments that favor the kind of briefer and weaker tornadoes gain just staying, shelter in-place, getting into a steady interial structure that's generally going to be okay. The big ones though, so we talk about the Rochelle from F-4 from 2015, if that's headed your way, you really have to take all precautions that you can said," said Lee Carlaw, National Weather Service Chicago Meteorologist.
The National Weather Service said that before the tornado hits your area, you should plan accordingly, including potentially keeping your kids home from school.
"By that nature, you keep people from being on the roads and having to make that decision, do I have time to go pick my kid up at school or can they shelter in-place there? Oftentimes though, if your children find themselves in the path of a tornado, a lot of these schools have reinforced hallways and they tend to be very safe even from the higher end tornadoes," said Carlaw.
When a tornado is in your area, meteorologists said having a tornado shelter is a good idea.
"A lot of it comes down to tornado shelters in terms of preparing your home because there's not a lot you can really do to your home itself outside of installing these specific installations above ground or below ground tornado shelters," said Carlaw.
Once the tornado has left your area, the National Weather Service said to remember that severe weather can occur at any time.
"Not even tornadoes, just severe weather in general can and does occur at every hour of the day and every month of the calendar year," said Carlaw.
13 WREX will continue to follow Severe Weather Preparedness Week through Friday.