Remaining safe during severe thunderstorms

ROCKFORD — Severe thunderstorms can bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, and potentially tornadoes. These storms also cover a wider area than tornadoes and can be more devastating.
The National Weather Service said winds that occur during severe thunderstorms are different than those that can occur on a normal day.
"The difference between severe thunderstorm winds, straight line winds as you'll hear oftentimes, and non-thunderstorm winds so it could be sunny outside and just a really blustery day. Oftentimes thunderstorm winds tend to be a little more acute and damaging," said Lee Carlaw, National Weather Service Chicago Meteorologist.
Carlaw also said that even if your area isn't hit with the worst of the storm, there is still danger associated with the thunderstorm.
"Even if you're not hit by the strongest winds and the largest hail lightning is always a threat with thunderstorms so getting inside a sturdy structure is going to do good things for you to protect life and property," said Carlaw.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency suggests having a kit made in the event of severe weather that includes items such as food, water, and medication. They also have a tool available on their website that can help your family with their severe weather preparations.
"The Family Communications Plan is a pretty easy document that you can kind of carry with you or keep in a safe place for reference and location of information, not only for severe weather but also for family emergencies as well," said Kevin Sur, the Public Information Officer for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
Although there are more months for severe weather to occur, the National Weather Service said that it can and does occur outside of that time frame.
"Severe weather has occurred in every single calendar month of the year in pretty much every single hour of every single day of the year," said Carlaw. "We don't necessarily want folks to focus on a specific set of months that they're thinking about severe weather even though most of it tends to occur in a 3 or 4 month time frame during the Spring and Summer," said Carlaw.
13 WREX will continue its coverage of Severe Weather Preparedness Week through Friday.