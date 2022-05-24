Regional Office of Education pleads with families to report any threats to keep schools safe

WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES (WREX) — Local families are trying to comprehend Tuesday's horrific shooting at a Texas elementary school campus, killing 14 children and one teacher.
Local school leaders are reminding parents and students that they can also play a role in keeping everyone safe.
State law requires Illinois schools to conduct lockdown drills in case of an active shooter. After Tuesday's shooting in Texas, families grow more concerned those drills could turn into active threats.
Regional Superintendent of Schools Scott Blomquist says he hopes safety measures already in place limit the chances of violence erupting in schools.
Bloomquist says safety assessment teams thoroughly investigate any possible threat that may come up. Social media has a huge influence in the lives of children and students in-and-outside of the classroom and threats could live online.
Bloomquist recommends students and administrators immediately report any suspicious activity or conversations to keep everyone safe.
In a statement provided to 13 WREX, Bloomquist says:
"It is tragic to hear of another school shooting and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families impacted by today's events. It is critically important for students and families to report to school administration every time they obtain information about a possible threat to the safety and security of our students. Our schools have safety assessment teams available to assess these threats and are working hard every day to keep our students safe. We hope with the supportive measures they have in place, along with maintaining secure facilities, they are limiting the chance for this taking place in our schools."