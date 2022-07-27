ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Region one joins city market as part of electric driving week
The region 1 planning council is joining the city market family in an attempt to educate the community on hybrid driving.
"Our goal for this is just to engage a wider audience and so we will have a booth there with tons of frequently asked questions related to electric vehicles as well as just some fun interactive just to make people more aware", said Sydney Turner, Director of Regional Planning.
This week is region 1's electric drive week, Full of events informing the community on the benefits of driving an electric vehicle, such as last night's event showcasing hybrid vehicles.
"This is our second annual drive electric week its part of a national movement to encourage people to drive electric and this is our own spin on it”, said Gabrielle Gamily Region One Representative.
"There's a couple of Tesla's there was a couple of chevy bolts there and then we also had some of the dealerships provide vehicles”, said Turner.
Ends the week with their city market debut. With the help of one electric charging company, Blink charging.
The region 1 planning council will have an expert panel discussion. That event will be kicking off tomorrow at veterans Memorial Hall at 8:30 am and you can catch them at the city market Friday at four.