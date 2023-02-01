Region 1 Planning Council receives over $400K grant to improve roadway safety

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago County. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding residential property and streets along the river. Localized water level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized flooding may develop quickly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&