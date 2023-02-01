 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Region 1 Planning Council receives over $400K grant to improve roadway safety

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Region 1 Planning Council announced Wednesday that it will receive a federal grant aimed at improving roadway safety.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Region 1 Planning Council will receive a $400,492 Safe Streets For All (SS4A) action plan grant.

This funding will go towards updating the Regional Transportation Safety Plan and complete Local Safety Action Plans for the City of Rockford, Boone County, and Winnebago County.

The SS4A awards will finance improved safety planning for over half of the US population and will help to change how roadway safety is addressed in communities through local and regional efforts that are understandable and data-driven.

The number of traffic crashes, especially fatal crashes, are on the rise both in the region and around the nation.

As the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Rockford region, the Region 1 Planning Council is taking action to both reduce roadway crashes and innovate ways to reverse the trend.

The grant enables R1 to make updates to the regional plan that includes engagement with stakeholders and the public, as well as gathering data to help determine the causes of crashes.

R1 will also assist the City of Rockford and Boone and Winnebago Counties in developing local safety action plans.

Localized action plans would allow for the review of local, unique safety concerns to be addressed. 

For example, the City of Rockford has urban traffic patterns and safety concerns, while Boone County is more rural by comparison.

To ensure that context-sensitive solutions are employed throughout the region, strategies need to be considered on a county or municipal basis.

