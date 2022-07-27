Region 1 Planning Council joins City Market, teaching the community about electric vehicles

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Region 1 Planning Council joins Rockford City Market as part of Drive Electric Week, which started on Monday July 25, 2022 and goes until Friday July 29, 2022.
Drive Electric Week featured both in-person and virtual events designed to engage the community and provide information on the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology and charging infrastructure in Northern Illinois.
This week Region 1 is joining the City Market family to do just that, educating the Rockford area about hybrid and electric driving options.
"Our goal for this is to engage a wider audience so we will have a booth at City Market with tons of frequently asked questions related to electric vehicles as well as some fun interactive things to make people more aware." said Sydney Turner, Director of Region 1.
Part the celebration of Drive Electric Week was Tuesday nights EV Cruise-In Night which showcased hybrid vehicles.
"This is our second annual Drive Electric Week its part of a national movement to encourage people to drive electric and this is our own spin on it." said Gabrielle Gamily a r1 Representative.
"There's a couple of Tesla's there was a couple of Chevy Bolts there and then we also had some of the dealerships provide vehicles”, said Turner.
Region 1 is wrapping up the Electric Driving Week with their City Market debut. With the help of one electric charging company, Blink charging.
Region 1 will have an expert panel discussion. That event will be kicking off tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Hall at 8:30 am and you can catch them at the City Market Friday at four.