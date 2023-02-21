Region 1 Council Launches Mobility Hubs Survey

ROCKFORD — Region 1 Planning Council (R1) is conducting a mobility hub feasibility study. The purpose of the study is to identify what mobility hubs could look like in the Rockford Region and determining the feasibility of a mobility hub pilot program.
R1 is asking for community feedback to help guide the prioritization of transportation mode type, amenities, and possible locations for mobility hub throughout Boone and Winnebago Counties.
Mobility hubs are places that connect public transit, shared mobility, such as e-scooters, and active transportation options, such as bike lanes or sidewalks, in a single location to make it easier and more convenient for people to get to where they need to go.
Mobility hubs can be found throughout the country. In those communities, mobility hubs also serve as gathering places for community members, with each location incorporating unique design elements and amenities prioritized through public engagement.
Mobility hubs improve the environment, boost mental and physical health of individuals, and create a sense of place.
The survey can be found in both English and Spanish at: http://r1planning.org/publiccomment