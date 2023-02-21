 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected. Total ice
accumulations of two to three tenths of an inch with locally
higher possible near the state line, while total sleet
accumulations up to one half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and possibly downed
tree branches resulting in power outages. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute and likely will
impact the evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest impacts, including the
potential for downed tree branches and power outages, may be
confined to the Wisconsin state line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for the possibility of power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Region 1 Council Launches Mobility Hubs Survey

  • Updated
  • 0
bike lane on street

ROCKFORD — Region 1 Planning Council (R1) is conducting a mobility hub feasibility study. The purpose of the study is to identify what mobility hubs could look like in the Rockford Region and determining the feasibility of a mobility hub pilot program.

R1 is asking for community feedback to help guide the prioritization of transportation mode type, amenities, and possible locations for mobility hub throughout Boone and Winnebago Counties.

Mobility hubs are places that connect public transit, shared mobility, such as e-scooters, and active transportation options, such as bike lanes or sidewalks, in a single location to make it easier and more convenient for people to get to where they need to go.

Mobility hubs can be found throughout the country. In those communities, mobility hubs also serve as gathering places for community members, with each location incorporating unique design elements and amenities prioritized through public engagement.

Mobility hubs improve the environment, boost mental and physical health of individuals, and create a sense of place.

The survey can be found in both English and Spanish at: http://r1planning.org/publiccomment

Tags

Recommended for you