Region 1 Council Launches Mobility Hubs Survey

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected. Total ice accumulations of two to three tenths of an inch with locally higher possible near the state line, while total sleet accumulations up to one half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and possibly downed tree branches resulting in power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and likely will impact the evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest impacts, including the potential for downed tree branches and power outages, may be confined to the Wisconsin state line. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for the possibility of power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&