Region 1 Council asking for public comment on freight study

ROCKFORD — The Region 1 Planning Council seeks public comment on a new freight study. In a release sent out today, the Rockford Metropolitan Organization is asking residents to comment on a draft of a freight study.
Public comments will be accepted for 30 days to provide crucial feedback on the project. To gain access to the residents, they can visit https://r1planning.org/publiccomment or call the R1 Planning Council.
According to R1, the study's goal is to strengthen the connection between the region’s key freight transportation assets, core industries, and land use development.